Sundowns out to improve last season’s Champions League group stage points tally

Mamelodi Sundowns will not treat their Caf Champions League match against Al-Merrikh as a dead-rubber as the SA team is on a mission to improve its points tally from last season.

Sundowns host the Sudanese team at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday at 3 pm.

Sundowns are at the summit of Group A and a defeat won’t change that, but their co-coach Manqoba Mgqithi has revealed the main reason behind their determination to win against Merrikh.

The SA team is on 13 points, the same number they managed in the group stages last season, and are looking to better that by beating Merrikh.

“It doesn’t mean much that we have already secured a place in the quarter-finals. I think I’ve said this before, our biggest competition is ourselves,” Mgqithi said.

“We have a responsibility to improve and better the previous benchmark of 13 points we got in the group stages last year.