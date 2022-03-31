Lushozi the epitome of success on and off the field

The pleasing news of Orlando Pirates legend Bernard “Shoes” Lushozi, who obtained his PhD from the University of Pretoria last year, is like the swirling mists from the icy Atlantic Ocean in summer, that snake across the Namib sand dunes, bringing welcome droplets of moisture to the sun-baked desert.

Rhythmic ripples of the African rivers – the Nile and the Congo – mimic the tale of your superlative achievement, albeit blind. Even the vast fields of sunflowers respectfully bow their heads before you.

Well done, the heroic son of our continent. Well done, the mercurial footballer and gifted academic. Your massive academic achievement has thrown us into a trance. Your great achievement has put smiles on our faces, allowing us to fall deep into thought.

You are an inspiration to the nation. You are an exemplar to humanity. You are like a fountain on a mountain. You are like a pinnacle of grey rock that flanks a barren beach in Zanzibar.