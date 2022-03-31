SuperSport explains blackout of huge African World Cup qualifiers

SuperSport has explained the reason for the blackout of the past week's African World Cup qualifiers matches for SA audiences.

SA football lovers who rely on and pay SuperSport to watch top-class sport were puzzled when the broadcaster televised the international friendlies of European teams but not the five huge qualifying games to decide the continent's 2022 Qatar World Cup participants.

Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco will represent Africa at the world showpiece in November after winning over the two legs of their third and final round qualifying playoffs on Friday and Tuesday.

Some fans took to social media to question why SuperSport televised friendly matches between European teams instead of the vital African clashes.