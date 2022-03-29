Khoza explains why crowds won’t be allowed at this weekend’s PSL matches

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza says complications with recategorising the security status of matches was the reason the league has taken longer than other major codes to allow the return of bigger crowds to stadiums.

Khoza on Tuesday announced the PSL will allow 50% attendance — and the first crowds at its games in two years since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020 — at the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.

He said the recategorisation of matches in terms of the (Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (Sasrea) to the PSL's recommendation of a medium risk, and other processes, would not have allowed a return for the coming weekend's DStv Premiership games .

Khoza said the PSL's executive committee (exco) met on Monday and Tuesday to “make sure we understand what the limitations are” of the regulations gazetted last Wednesday.

“To allow for a return of spectators on this basis it would be necessary to categorise upcoming matches in accordance with the Sasrea,” he said.

“And also having regard to such approvals as secured from the commissioner of the police, submit amended plans to the Events Safety and Security Planning Committee and the safety officer.