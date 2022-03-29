Khoza explains why crowds won’t be allowed at this weekend’s PSL matches
Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza says complications with recategorising the security status of matches was the reason the league has taken longer than other major codes to allow the return of bigger crowds to stadiums.
Khoza on Tuesday announced the PSL will allow 50% attendance — and the first crowds at its games in two years since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020 — at the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.
He said the recategorisation of matches in terms of the (Safety at Sports and Recreational Events Act (Sasrea) to the PSL's recommendation of a medium risk, and other processes, would not have allowed a return for the coming weekend's DStv Premiership games .
Khoza said the PSL's executive committee (exco) met on Monday and Tuesday to “make sure we understand what the limitations are” of the regulations gazetted last Wednesday.
“To allow for a return of spectators on this basis it would be necessary to categorise upcoming matches in accordance with the Sasrea,” he said.
“And also having regard to such approvals as secured from the commissioner of the police, submit amended plans to the Events Safety and Security Planning Committee and the safety officer.
“All these requirements are important. People were asking when the announcement was made why we did not start admitting spectators into stadiums.
“The situation is different. All the games taking place this weekend and next weekend have been categorised. Having been categorised there are already plans in place that have been approved.
“If this new announcement came, it changed the complexion of the requirement.
“One of the things we are advising our member clubs is they must ask for a medium risk categorisation because that gives you the full VOC [Venue Operational Centre] to assist you in the management.
“Also you've got the meeting one week before the match consisting of all stakeholders involved in planning for that event.
“What is uncertain is the question of compliance and the response we will be getting on the date we announce for events to start taking place.
" Having regard for matters that must be attended to ensure the lawful and safe return of spectators, the league has earmarked the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal matches of April 8 and 9 as the first open to spectators.
“It would be difficult for us to start this weekend as most of those matches have already been categorised and approved.
“Next week's matches have also been categorised. We are asking that they be recategorised to make sure they are compliant in terms of the requirements.”
Khoza emphasised that “the issue of [spectators'] ID, and proof of vaccination is very important when they come to those matches”.
“Upon purchasing your ticket you will be required to show your ID and [proof of] vaccination [or Covid-19 test].”
He said the exco determined that checking on vaccination status or a Covid-19 test less than 72 hours old from spectators “for the moment will be visual”, because “the use of technology might be a problem”. Supporters are being asked to carry their “ID and proof vaccination in hand” to stadiums.
Khoza said journalists can begin applying for accreditation to cover PSL matches at stadiums for the first time in two years. The media, apart from television crews and commentators, have controversially not been allowed back to cover PSL games despite other major sports codes having taken that step when government regulations allowed it from November 2020.
The PSL did not take up government's previous limit of 2,000 supporters in stadiums because clubs complained the cost of hosting a crowd of that size would make the exercise unprofitable.
Khoza's explanation for the length of time the PSL has taken to open selling tickets at grounds did not cover why some other major sports codes appeared better prepared and did so last Wednesday, the day of the new regulations.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.