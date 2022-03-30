Sundowns fans to watch clash against Al Merrikh for free at FNB Stadium
Mamelodi Sundowns are hoping to create a festive atmosphere at FNB Stadium with 20,000 or more fans for their Caf Champions League group stages clash against Al Merrikh of Sudan on Saturday.
Sundowns will beat the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to hosting a sizeable crowd in a stadium. The Brazilians have announced that entrance for the match is free for fans with a valid match ticket, vaccination certificate or negative Covid-19 PCR test no older than 72 hours and proof of identity (ID or driver's licence).
Children under 12 only need a match ticket to gain entrance.
While entrance is free, fans still need to have a match ticket, which are available before Saturday's match-day at Sundowns supporters branches, club road shows and activations and Ticket Pro outlets.
The number of fans Sundowns are targeting could be have been higher if the Pretoria club were playing at their home bases of Loftus or Lucas Moripe Stadium, where they have pulled big crowds in the past.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said last week that venues for professional sport events can operate at 50% capacity and Sundowns and Al Merrikh will be the first high-profile fixture to have fans in the stadium.
PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza announced on Tuesday that the league will only allow a return of crowds to stadiums for the first time in two years for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 9 and 10.
FNB Stadium's official capacity is 94,000, so in theory Downs could host a crowd of up to 47,000 on Saturday.
Sundowns, on 13 points, have already clinched top spot in the 2021-2022 Champions League's Group A before their last game against Merrikh, after they drew 0-0 in neutral Cairo last month.
Also in continental competition this weekend, Orlando Pirates are hosting Libyan side Al-Ittihad at Orlando Stadium in the Caf Confederation Cup's Group B on Thursday, looking to register their fourth successive win.
Pirates, who have already sealed qualification to the knockout stages, have not indicated whether they will allow fans into the stadium.
TimesLIVE requested comment from Pirates senior official Floyd Mbhele, but he had not responded by the time of publishing. His response will be added once it becomes available.
AmaZulu are also involved in continental action on Friday night, but they are away to Horoya in Guinea where they will be playing for pride as they have an inferior head-to-head record to ES Setief of Algeria and will not progress past the Champions League's Group B.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.