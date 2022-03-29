PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Irvin Khoza has announced that the league will allow a return of crowds to its stadiums for the first time in two years for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.

Khoza made his announcement on the return of spectators in two weekends' time in a televised press conference on Tuesday.

This is in response to the government easing restrictions from last week Wednesday on crowds at sports events from 2,000 to 50% of the capacity of stadiums.

The PSL executive committee (exco) met on Monday and Tuesday morning to decide the way forward for a return of fans to matches.

Khoza said fans will be required to present their IDs and proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 negative test less than 72 hours old on arrival at matches to meet the required provisions to enter the stadiums.

The first Nedbank Cup quarterfinal will be on Friday, April 8, between Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and SuperSport United at Thohoyandou Stadium at 7pm.

On Saturday, April 9, Marumo Gallants host Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium at 3pm. That night Mamelodi Sundowns host Summerfield Dynamos at Loftus Versfeld (6pm).

On Sunday, April 10, Royal AM host University of Pretoria at Chatsworth Stadium at 3pm.

There have not been crowds at PSL matches since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

This is a developing story ...

