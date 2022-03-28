Safa congress paves way for Jordaan to remain until 2026

Rule ratification means Mpengesi can't contest presidency

Safa's 30th ordinary congress, where the organisation's constitution was amended in Sandton at the weekend, looks to have paved the way for president Danny Jordaan to stay in office until 2026.



The congress upheld the rule barring Premier Soccer League members from contesting Safa positions, dashing Chippa United owner Siviwe Mpengesi's ambition to challenge Jordaan in the upcoming elective congress in August...