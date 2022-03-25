Motsepe's first year at helm of CAF a success

Patrice Motsepe’s first year in charge of CAF has been a definite success.

On March 12, Motsepe marked exactly 12 months since he assumed the reins at CAF's Cairo headquarters and, under his leadership, progress has been made with some of his pre-election promises being realised.

One of those promises fulfilled was the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League that was staged in Egypt in November, with Mamelodi Sundowns ladies winning the tournament.

While there is a lot of work that still needs to be done in developing women’s football in Africa and internationally, Motsepe once again reaffirmed his commitment to creating more opportunities for women to participate and lead on and off the field of play.

And now CAF wants teams who will participate in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup to have a women's team.

Motsepe also promised to sort out the TV rights impasse that had dragged on for nearly two years after CAF cancelled its media and marketing rights agreement with French company Lagardere Sports and Entertainment in 2019.

All CAF matches are now shown on TV.

Motsepe's former coach at Sundowns Pitso Mosimane bemoaned the lack of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in Champions League games recently, but it was under the billionaire that CAF used VAR during the semifinals of the Champions League last season. It will also be the case for the two legs of the final round of the African World Cup qualifiers set to kick off tonight.

Naysayers were also on Motsepe's case urging him to postpone the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which took place in Cameroon this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it proved a success. Perhaps the only blemish was a stampede where at least eight fans died and 38 people were injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium during that tournament.

Overall, CAF's first president from Southern Africa has executed things well, but he remains dogged by criticism that he allows Fifa to interfere in continental affairs, an allegation that has yet to be proven.

Motsepe’s highlights in his first year