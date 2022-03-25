Soccer

Motsepe's first year at helm of CAF a success

Magnate got games back on TV, raised profile of women's football

25 March 2022 - 09:26
Neville Khoza Journalist
CAF's first president from Southern Africa Patrice Motsepe has so far executed his job well, but remains dogged by criticism that he allows Fifa to interfere in continental affairs.
CAF's first president from Southern Africa Patrice Motsepe has so far executed his job well, but remains dogged by criticism that he allows Fifa to interfere in continental affairs.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Patrice Motsepe’s first year in charge of CAF has been a definite success.

On March 12, Motsepe marked exactly 12 months since he assumed the reins at CAF's Cairo headquarters and, under his leadership, progress has been made with some of his pre-election promises being realised.

One of those promises fulfilled was the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League that was staged in Egypt in November, with Mamelodi Sundowns ladies winning the tournament.

While there is a lot of work that still needs to be done in developing women’s football in Africa and internationally, Motsepe once again reaffirmed his commitment to creating more opportunities for women to participate and lead on and off the field of play.

And now CAF wants teams who will participate in both the Champions League and Confederation Cup to have a women's team.

Motsepe also promised to sort out the TV rights impasse that had dragged on for nearly two years after CAF cancelled its media and marketing rights agreement with French company Lagardere Sports and Entertainment in 2019.

All CAF matches are now shown on TV. 

Motsepe's former coach at Sundowns Pitso Mosimane bemoaned the lack of video assistant referee (VAR) technology in Champions League games recently, but it was under the billionaire that CAF used VAR during the semifinals of the Champions League last season. It will also be the case for the two legs of the final round of the African World Cup qualifiers set to kick off tonight.

Naysayers were also on Motsepe's case urging him to postpone the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which took place in Cameroon this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it proved a success. Perhaps the only blemish was a stampede where at least eight fans died and 38 people were injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium during that tournament.

Overall, CAF's first president from Southern Africa has executed things well, but he remains dogged by criticism that he allows Fifa to interfere in continental affairs, an allegation that has yet to be proven.

Motsepe’s highlights in his first year

  • Has developed and grown the women’s football, with inaugural women's Champions League.
  • Introduced VAR in Champions League semifinals and final  World Cup qualifying round.
  • TV rights impasse resolved with all CAF matches including Afcon qualifiers, Champions League and Confederation Cup now televised after two years.
  • Banned several below-standard stadiums around the continent from hosting international matches.
  • Successful hosting of Afcon during Covid-19 pandemic after calls to can it.
  • Plans are afoot to go ahead with the CAF Super League.
  • Increased sponsorship money for all CAF competitions while attracting other sponsors, like TikTok.

PSL's silence on stadiums a clear sign football fans are not valued

Reaction from the sporting fraternity to news that stadiums can now be filled up to 50% couldn’t have been any more contrasting.
Sport
4 hours ago

'PSL exercising their rights by going to court'

As much as he was non-committal about what stance would they take should the PSL decide to challenge Adv Nazeer Cassim’s ruling on the Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Broos picks Mothwa for Guinea friendly

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is the only player in the 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to face Guinea and France in friendlies who may not taste ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana defender Sibisi ready to do battle with Guinea and France

If he gets the nod to be part of Bafana Bafana’s defence in their friendly match against Guinea on Friday, Golden Arrows defender and captain ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty