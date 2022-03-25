Mhlongo seems to have netted winner with MyFootballCV app

Two weeks after launching the MyFootballCV app, retired footballer Brighton Mhlongo is overwhelmed by the response he got from footballers.

Mhlongo and his former teammate at Orlando Pirates, Oupa Manyisa launched the MyFootballCV initiative, which helps aspiring football players to realise their dreams of turning professional.

The platform essentially allows players to be their own agents and access footballing opportunities at the touch of a button.

The app also enables coaches and scouts to view videos of the players and they can make direct contact with them from anywhere in the world.

Mhlongo said more than 4,000 people have registered on the app in the first two weeks.

“We have hit the 4,000 mark now, which is a good number,” Mhlongo told Sowetan.

“I mean, I remember on the second day after the launch, we were number six on downloaded applications, which is a good number as well.

“We are getting subscribers from overseas as well and the response has been great. We truly appreciate the continued support. I mean at the end of the day, we say let’s work together and help each other to create this environment.”

Mhlongo said they decided to launch this initiative after they saw a gap in the market.

“If you look at our football, there is a huge gap between scouting and development phases and there are so many football lovers who have given up and lost hope because of a lack of opportunities.

“Everyone is always on their phones these days, so we thought about how we could create something where football lovers can use the platform where they can post their stats and everything.

“So people who are scouting can’t be everywhere. They cannot go to Kimberley or all these places where you have never been.

“So we say as MyFootballCV, the players, the coaches and the agent, this is their home where they can do their market, so that’s what it is.”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old former goalkeeper also gave an update on his insurance claim from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after he was forced into early retirement last year while playing for Marumo Gallants because of an eye injury.

“We are at advanced stage now and I think it is looking good because the PSL called me looking for some documentation. But I’m not the one who is handling the issue. It is between my lawyer and the PSL.”