Eva Nga credits Lentjies for sparkling form

Free-scoring Chippa United striker Bienvenu Eva Nga has chalked up his blistering form to being coached by former teammate Kurt Lentjies.

Eva Nga boasts nine league goals from 21 outings so far this season. This is by far the Cameroonian's highest-scoring season in the top flight. Eva Nga, 29, has attributed his resurgence to the healthy relationship he shares with coach Lentjies, who was a Chippa player at the start of the season, before he was parachuted into the coaching job to replace Gavin Hunt in November.

“Working hard has always been my secret but the difference this season is that I have a coach who understands every player in the team. Coach Kurt played with us and that has made it easy for us. When you're tired and say to him ‘coach, I don't want to train hard today because I am tired’ he agrees because he knows you'll give 100% in the game... he was a player, he knows these things,” Eva Nga told Sowetan on Thursday.

“Coach Kurt is like our brother. He's our friend. We're still joking with him like we used to before he became our coach. That is the reason I am playing with freedom and scoring goals. I remember when he was appointed as the coach, he sent me a message telling me to play for the team if I want the team to play for me and I have done that... the results are there for everyone to see.”

Eva Nga is six goals behind leading scorer Peter Shalulile. The Chilli Boys man insists his aim isn't to challenge the Namibian star in the golden boot race, only aiming to score 18 goals to fulfil the target he set for himself at the start of the season.

“I am not looking at what Shalulile does. I am not focused on the golden boot race. I am running my own race. I want to end the season with 18 goals. That's what I told myself when the season started and I am focused on that, nothing else.”