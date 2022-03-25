Vilakazi content despite lack of game time

He may not have played enough matches as he would have hoped for, but Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is satisfied with the contribution he has made at the club this season.

Vilakazi has only managed 11 appearances for Sundowns across all competitions with only one assist.

It was believed that the former Bidvest Wits midfielder is keen on a move away from the DStv Premiership champions due to lack of game time, but he disputed that.

“I’m in a very good space of course. In terms of contributing to the team, if given an opportunity I think I have done well,” Vilakazi said.

“I’m always looking forward to each training session. But overall, I’m happy with what I have been given so far and I will continue doing well for the team to succeed if given an opportunity.”

Although he admitted that he would have liked to see himself play more games at the star-studded Sundowns team, he is aware that competition for a starting place has been tough, and he supports whoever is playing ahead of him.

“It is always encouraging to see yourself on the field of play, but also at the same time, you have to give support to your teammates,” he said.

“At the end of the day, it is about the team, not individuals. I think generally, when I’m needed to support the team I’m there. When I'm needed to play, I’m there. So I have to tick the boxes.”

Meanwhile, being one of the players who won the CAF Champions League with the club in 2016, Vilakazi is optimistic that the current team can win the title again this year.

“To be honest, it looks good so far in a sense that we are winning games away and at home as well... which is impressive. That means there is consistency in the team and dealing with every game as it comes.

“The aim is to win the Champions League. It's not a secret, and for us to win it, we have to be consistent and up to so far we have done well.”