'PSL exercising their rights by going to court'

As much as he was non-committal about what stance would they take should the PSL decide to challenge Adv Nazeer Cassim’s ruling on the Kaizer Chiefs Covid-19 matter in high court as expected, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has explained why it's within the league's rights to seek to review the arbitrator's verdict, though they don't support it.

"There's a precedent... I think the court of SA has made a ruling that the arbitrations awards are reviewable. Even the president of the Johannesburg high court in the Royal AM matter, due to PAJA [Promotion of Administrative Justice Act], applied this, so if the laws of the country allows that we have nothing to say,'' Motlanthe told Sowetan yesterday.

"However, it [approaching courts to have arbitrations' ruling reviewed] is not something we encourage in football. I really don't like us to jump the gun and say Safa said this should happen and this shouldn't happen because each and every case has its on merits. And the PSL hasn't told us anything."

On Wednesday, Chiefs said, via a statement, they had been "informed" of the PSL’s intention to approach the high court with a view of setting aside Cassim’s ruling, delivered last Friday, which explained that Chiefs were justified to request for a postponement of their two games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows after their Naturena headquarters was besieged by Covid-19 positive cases late last year.

Amakhosi also underlined they were yet to receive a formal communication from the league, adding they were prepared to battle the PSL in court. This could mean the current season may drag longer.

Should the league end up going to high court, that would put the football body in a direct contravention of rule 24.5 that's drafted in its handbook which states that “the [Safa] arbitrator’s decision will be final and binding."

In January, the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu charged Chiefs, but Amakhosi took the matter to arbitration, where the ruling eventually favoured them. Majavu, who has always been giving updates on the cases the league was dealing with, has strangely been silent on this matter.