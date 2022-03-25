Soccer

'PSL exercising their rights by going to court'

Case might drag the season longer

25 March 2022 - 08:39
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe CEO of SAFA.
Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe CEO of SAFA.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

As much as he was non-committal about what stance would they take should the PSL decide to challenge Adv Nazeer Cassim’s ruling on the Kaizer Chiefs Covid-19 matter in high court as expected, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has explained why it's within the league's rights to seek to review the arbitrator's verdict, though they don't support it.

"There's a precedent... I think the court of SA has made a ruling that the arbitrations awards are reviewable. Even the president of the Johannesburg high court in the Royal AM matter, due to PAJA [Promotion of Administrative Justice Act], applied this, so if the laws of the country allows that we have nothing to say,'' Motlanthe told Sowetan yesterday. 

"However, it [approaching courts to have arbitrations' ruling reviewed] is not something we encourage in football. I really don't like us to jump the gun and say Safa said this should happen and this shouldn't happen because each and every case has its on merits. And the PSL hasn't told us anything." 

On Wednesday, Chiefs said, via a statement, they had been "informed" of the PSL’s intention to approach the high court with a view of setting aside Cassim’s ruling, delivered last Friday, which explained that Chiefs were justified to request for a postponement of their two games against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows after their Naturena headquarters was besieged by Covid-19 positive cases late last year.

Amakhosi also underlined they were yet to receive a formal communication from the league, adding they were prepared to battle the PSL in court. This could mean the current season may drag longer.

Should the league end up going to high court, that would put the football body in a direct contravention of rule 24.5 that's drafted in its handbook which states that “the [Safa] arbitrator’s decision will be final and binding."

In January, the PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu charged Chiefs, but Amakhosi took the matter to arbitration, where the ruling eventually favoured them. Majavu, who has always been giving updates on the cases the league was dealing with, has strangely been silent on this matter.

Broos picks Mothwa for Guinea friendly

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is the only player in the 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to face Guinea and France in friendlies who may not taste ...
Sport
28 minutes ago

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal dates and venues confirmed

The Nedbank Cup will resume next month with the quarterfinal stage headlined by the Limpopo derby between Marumo Gallants and Baroka at Peter Mokaba ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Bafana defender Sibisi ready to do battle with Guinea and France

If he gets the nod to be part of Bafana Bafana’s defence in their friendly match against Guinea on Friday, Golden Arrows defender and captain ...
Sport
16 hours ago

'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu boss Zungu

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu has sent a stern warning to his coach Benni McCarthy and the team, saying there will be accountability if the club ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Low tide leaves Venice's canals almost empty