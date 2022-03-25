The Lion's back after signing two-fight deal

It could be the case of boxing being unable to stay away from Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg, or the former SA, IBO Africa and WBA Pan African super middleweight champion cannot live without the smell of gloves.

He announced his retirement in June after losing to Fedor Chudinov for the WBA gold belt in Russia. But the rugged warrior who won the SA, IBO All Africa and Continental, WBC silver and International titles in the light heavyweight division is back and ready to rumble.

The 38-year-old fighter will be in Germany where he will take on Ouma “The Dream” Kassim – the Ugandan who has held the IBF junior middleweight champion – over eight rounds tomorrow.

Trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan said his charge was offered a two-fight deal which he could not turn down due good financial remunerations in Germany. “Should he win tomorrow, then he will be involved in a bigger fight again this year,” said Nathan, who could not travel because his Visa was rejected. “Ryno has been in the gym since January.”

Liebenberg has 21 wins, 14 by knockouts, and eight losses while 43-year-old Kassim from Kampala has won 29 of his 47 fights with 18 knockouts. He made the Ugandan national boxing teams and was selected at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia, but did not attend due to financial difficulties.