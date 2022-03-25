Broos picks Mothwa for Guinea friendly

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma is the only player in the 23-man Bafana Bafana squad to face Guinea and France in friendlies who may not taste action.

This somewhat surprising revelation was made by Bafana coach Hugo Broos in a virtual media conference yesterday. SA take on Guinea in Kortrijk, Belgium, tonight (7pm SA time). Broos' troops will then travel back to Lille to clash with the world champions on Tuesday (9.15pm). Bvuma, 26, was only selected to replace his Chiefs teammate Brandon Peterson.

In the past few days, Broos had been reiterating that all the players in camp will certainly play a role in these two high-profile friendlies. It is because of this that his statement about Bvuma yesterday is rather surprising. SuperSport United's No.1 and skipper Ronwen Williams will start against France, while AmaZulu's Veli Mothwa will be the one in goal against Guinea tonight.

"Tomorrow, Mothwa will play and on Tuesday Ronwen will play, so maybe Bvuma will not get any minutes but the rest will play,'' said Broos yesterday.

The Belgian also made it known that Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele was the only player nursing an injury, expecting him to only be fit for the France game. Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay, who ply their trade with Minnesota United and Pyramids in the US and Egypt respectively, will only link-up with the squad this morning.

The duo's late arrival won't affect Broos' planning as he already knew he'd only use them against France.

"Mosele has a problem with his ankle, he sustained it at Pirates. He'll also miss tomorrow's game but I hope he trains on Saturday and play against France. We have two players who haven't joined us...those players are Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay,'' disclosed Broos.

"They [Hlongwane and Lakay] will join us tomorrow morning [today]. They had some problems with visas. My plan was always to only use them next Tuesday against France, so I didn't count them for the Guinea game.''