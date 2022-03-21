Hugo Broos worried as Percy Tau ruled out injured for Bafana again

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is concerned star attacker Percy Tau may not be ready for the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June after the Al Ahly attacker withdrew injured from the squad to meet Guinea and France.

Broos expressed concern that Tau's injuries that also affected the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star in last year's 2022 World Cup qualifiers might “become a bit of a problem”, and said he hopes he can train for six months without playing.

SA assembled on Sunday and leave on Monday evening to train in Paris for their friendlies against Guinea in Brussels, Belgium on Friday night, then world champions France in Lille next on March 29.

Broos was pleased that after some injury scares he was able to leave with all 23 players from his final squad named last week, except Tau, who has been replaced by Royal AM striker Victor Letsoalo.

“It's been a stressful two weeks because of injuries and visa problems,” the coach said ahead of Bafana's training session at Dobsonville Stadium on Soweto on Monday.

Thibang Phete, Brandon Petersen, and Rivaldo Coetzee were among players who withdrew from Broos’ proposed initial 32-man preliminary squad. Orlando Pirates star Thabang Monare came into camp with an injury, and seems doubtful for the Guinea game, but may be available for the France encounter.

“I was panicked a bit because these two friendly games are very important for me, and for the players,” Broos said.