Soccer

Sibisi aims to be a Bafana regular

'I don’t want to be in and out of the squad'

16 March 2022 - 07:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Golden Arrows captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is surprised by his national team call-up after a jittery debut.
Golden Arrows captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is surprised by his national team call-up after a jittery debut.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Golden Arrows skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi is determined to use Bafana Bafana’s upcoming camp for this month’s friendlies against Guinea and France to convince mentor Hugo Broos he’s ready to be one of his trusted soldiers.

For the first time since his rather unsatisfactory display on his Bafana debut against Uganda in June last year, Sibisi has been restored to the Bafana set-up for the Guinea and France games on March 25 and 29 respectively. SA will clash with Guinea in Belgium, before travelling to face the world champions on their turf.

“The call-up caught me by surprise, I won’t lie. But I guess the coach saw that I have been working very hard. I don’t want to be in and out of the squad… now my aim to show the coach that I am ready to be a Bafana regular,’’ Sibisi told Sowetan yesterday.

Sibisi isn’t fazed by the possibility of coming up against French superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema among others. “I am one player who believes every player can be put at bay, given there’s proper teamwork and dedication,’’ noted Sibisi.

“Yes, players like Mbappé and Benzema are superstars and no defender in the world likes to play against them but I think if we can be competitive we can frustrate them. We are all humans at the end of the day and it’s 11 v 11.’’

The Arrows captain isn’t ashamed to admit he struggled in his Bafana debut against Uganda. Bafana won that friendly 3-2 at Orlando Stadium. “I know I didn’t perform well but there were a lot of factors that contributed to that,’’ said Sibisi.

“On that day we played with three centre-backs [him, Rushine de Reuck and Innocent Maela] and I am not used to that. There was a lot of confusion among us as the centre-backs but it was a good learning curve for me.”

Sibisi is odds-on to start when Abafana Bes’thende travel to FNB Stadium for a DStv Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday (7.30pm).

“The preparations for the Chiefs game are going well. Our position on the log [they’re 11th] isn’t good, so we want to climb up the table, that’s our focus,’’ noted Sibisi.

Johannes cautions against United taking battling Bucs lightly

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes says they will not underestimate Orlando Pirates who are currently on a three-game winless run in the DStv ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Pirates boss Ncikazi: ‘As a coach, the day you're hired you must be ready to be fired’

Mandla Ncikazi says he understands the frustrations of Orlando Pirates' supporters, who ask for their team to perform better.
Sport
14 hours ago

No hard feelings with Al Ahly for the players — Sundowns keeper Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says there are no hard feelings between either side's players following Saturday's tension-riddled Caf ...
Sport
16 hours ago

McCarthy frustrated by AmaZulu's misfiring: 'Even a 15-year-old would score'

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says the misfiring Usuthu have made life difficult for themselves in the Caf Champions League, but he is confident of ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...