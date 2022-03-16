Sibisi aims to be a Bafana regular

Golden Arrows skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi is determined to use Bafana Bafana’s upcoming camp for this month’s friendlies against Guinea and France to convince mentor Hugo Broos he’s ready to be one of his trusted soldiers.

For the first time since his rather unsatisfactory display on his Bafana debut against Uganda in June last year, Sibisi has been restored to the Bafana set-up for the Guinea and France games on March 25 and 29 respectively. SA will clash with Guinea in Belgium, before travelling to face the world champions on their turf.

“The call-up caught me by surprise, I won’t lie. But I guess the coach saw that I have been working very hard. I don’t want to be in and out of the squad… now my aim to show the coach that I am ready to be a Bafana regular,’’ Sibisi told Sowetan yesterday.

Sibisi isn’t fazed by the possibility of coming up against French superstars like Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema among others. “I am one player who believes every player can be put at bay, given there’s proper teamwork and dedication,’’ noted Sibisi.

“Yes, players like Mbappé and Benzema are superstars and no defender in the world likes to play against them but I think if we can be competitive we can frustrate them. We are all humans at the end of the day and it’s 11 v 11.’’

The Arrows captain isn’t ashamed to admit he struggled in his Bafana debut against Uganda. Bafana won that friendly 3-2 at Orlando Stadium. “I know I didn’t perform well but there were a lot of factors that contributed to that,’’ said Sibisi.

“On that day we played with three centre-backs [him, Rushine de Reuck and Innocent Maela] and I am not used to that. There was a lot of confusion among us as the centre-backs but it was a good learning curve for me.”

Sibisi is odds-on to start when Abafana Bes’thende travel to FNB Stadium for a DStv Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday (7.30pm).

“The preparations for the Chiefs game are going well. Our position on the log [they’re 11th] isn’t good, so we want to climb up the table, that’s our focus,’’ noted Sibisi.