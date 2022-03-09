Hlongwane, Lakay's moves good for their progress: Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos reckons the national team’s decent display in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers last year played a huge role in Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Fagrie Lakay earning lucrative moves abroad.

Broos has included both Hlongwane and Lakay in his preliminary squad for two international friendlies against Guinea and France later this month. SA will face Guinea in Belgium on March 25, before locking horns with the reigning world champions in their backyard four days later in Lille.

The 21-year-old Hlongwane, who started five of Bafana’s six World Cup qualifiers, was snatched by USA top-flight side Minnesota United from Maritzburg United in January.

Lakay, 24, only managed two appearances off the bench during Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers, where it only took a dubious penalty against Ghana in the last match for them to lose out on a play-off slot. Lakay was bought by wealthy Egyptian side Pyramids from Cape Town City in the January transfer window.

“We’ve had a few good results during the qualifiers and suddenly Hlongwane moved to the US and Lakay went to a top Egyptian side. I know that if Bafana keep on winning, more players will get good moves. Now people know about our players and that wasn’t the case before,’’ Broos told Sowetan.

Broos expects Hlongwane to develop in the US, praising Major League Soccer’s competitiveness. So far, the former Maritzburg man has played two games, coming off the bench on both occasions for Minnesota. Meanwhile, Lakay has bagged two goals from six games across all competitions for Pyramids.

“It’s a good thing that Hlongwane moved to USA, it’s a strong and competitive league. The most important thing is that he plays regularly. He’s certainly improve there, it’s great progress for him,’’ said Broos.

Following months of public outcry over his exclusion, Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Lyle Lakay has finally been named in the provisional squad.

In-form Orlando Pirates right-back Bandile Shandu and his Sundowns right-back competitor Khuliso Mudau were also included in the 29-man squad. The team will assemble a day before travelling to Europe on March 21.