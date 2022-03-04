‘I am very angry’ – Bafana coach Hugo Broos slams PSL for alleged failed meeting

Hugo Broos has launched an astonishing broadside at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for allegedly failing to set up a meeting between the Bafana Bafana coach and DStv Premiership coaches during January.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, the outspoken Broos slammed the PSL for allegedly not acting with urgency in informing the clubs and the coaches about the long overdue meeting.

PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala, however, was reached for a comment and said she did not want to venture into responding to Broos’s allegation through the media. She said there were protocols for such complaints to be handled via the correct channels.

“Football matters are discussed internally and there is a protocol and structure that exists where we discuss matters that involve both of us. I have got too much respect for my mother body [the SA Football Association] to be responding through the media,” Madlala said.

Broos, though, claimed the league had failed to set up a meeting he views as crucial with Premiership coaches, some of whom the Belgian has had a few tense exchanges with in his first year in his job.