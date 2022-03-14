Broos on why Jali cannot make the Bafana squad: ‘This is a choice I made’

Hugo Broos says he made a decision for a youth emphasis in Bafana Bafana and he is sticking to it, so Andile Jali, arguably the DStv Premiership’s most in-form midfielder, will remain an unfortunate casualty of that.

Bafana coach Broos’ youth emphasis since his appointment in May last year has divided pundits and Premiership coaches. However it has earned him popularity among the public, who felt that years of poor results and a previous generation that underachieved necessitated a new broom in national team playing personnel.

The adventurous approach saw an exuberant, energetic Bafana run Ghana close in their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group G. SA bowed out on the same points (13) and goal difference (+4) as the Black Stars, but just less goals scored — and some controversial refereeing decisions in the final game in Cape Coast.

But it has also meant 31-year-old Jali — playing himself into contention for Premiership Player of the Season with scintillating form at runaway leaders Sundowns — has been left out in the cold.

“You know this is a choice. This is a choice I made,” Broos said.