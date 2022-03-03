Soccer

Broos admits need for new blood at Bafana

Utility back Shandu among league's form players

03 March 2022 - 07:11
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will have a few new faces when they face Guinea and France later this month.

This has been revealed by coach Hugo Broos. SA will play international friendlies against Guinea and France on March 25 and 29. Both fixtures will be in France. Broos, who joined Bafana in May last year, has already built a strong and reliable side full of players who are still in their early 20s.

The new Bafana earned a lot of plaudits for their decent run in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers, where it only took conceding a dubious penalty against Ghana for them to miss out on qualifying for the play-offs late last year. Even so, Broos feels there’s a need to blood a few new players to bolster the squad.

“I have always said that the World Cup qualifiers campaign was the beginning. It was very difficult for me to select players because I didn’t know them but they did very well. However, there must be new faces because we’re not strong enough,” Broos told Sowetan in a wide-ranging interview last week.

“If we were strong enough, we would have qualified for the play-offs. There are some weaknesses in the current group, therefore we have to look for other players. We are looking at the players in the league games and in the CAF competitions.’’

The Belgian wasn’t keen to name the players he’s going to call up for the first time but given their blistering form in recent months, players like Orlando Pirates utility full-back Bandile Shandu, Stellenbosch striker Ashley du Preez and Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro Nkosingiphile Ngcobo deserve a nod. Golden Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede has also done well this term.

Shandu, 27, is proving to be the most efficient right-back in the country right now, having scored six goals in as many games across all competitions this season. The 24-year-old Du Preez has five goals and three assists to his name this term.

Ngcobo, 22, may be struggling to command a regular berth at Chiefs but he has shown flashes of brilliance this season. In eight league appearances, Ngcobo still managed two goals and a single assist.

Should Ngcobo get a call-up, he won’t be the first player to be called-up under Broos while struggling to start games at club level, with his Chiefs teammate Njabulo Ngcobo having been in the same position before. Gumede, 28, boasts five clean sheets from 11 league games, conceding eight times this season.

Angry Broos fingers PSL over poor relations

Lack of cooperation between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and fellow mentors in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) seems to be far from over.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates fall flat with goalless draw at City

Orlando Pirates missed a chance of heading into Saturday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs flying high after drawing goalless against Cape Town ...
Sport
35 minutes ago

AmaZulu and Stellenbosch still winless in Premiership this year

AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC remain winless in the DStv Premiership this year after their 2-2 draw at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.
Sport
54 minutes ago

Unstoppable Mamelodi Sundowns still star-bound as they sink Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns remain firm favourites to win their record fifth successive DStv Premiership title after they grabbed another comfortable three ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?