Broos 'had chat' with Mosele, delighted to have Pirates star back in Bafana
Hugo Broos “had a good chat” with Goodman Mosele ahead of the Orlando Pirates midfield star's Bafana Bafana call-up for the Guinea and France games, and now his past transgression is a closed book, the coach said.
Broos said he is delighted to have Mosele, who absconded from a call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in October, finally in the Bafana fold as he has been in outstanding form for Pirates.
The coach said he believes the Bucs duo of Mosele and Thabang Monare can bring much-needed “power and aggression” to the Bafana midfield that was clearly lacking in last year's World Cup qualifying campaign.
“Goodman made the mistake in October, but that doesn't mean that because someone made a mistake that you have to forget about them,” Broos said after recalling the classy midfielder to his squad for the friendlies against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and France in Lille on March 29.
“So we had a good chat a few days ago. And this is finished for me now — the problem is solved.
“And when I see Goodman's performances for Pirates I think he deserves another chance. And the chance is there now in the next games.”
The call-up of Monare, 32, has raised eyebrows as the country's arguably most in-form midfielder, Mamelodi Sundowns' 31-year-old Andile Jali, continues to be left out due to Broos' youth and rebuilding policy.
But the coach offered some form of explanation in that he said he likes the look not just of Mosele, but his combination in the middle for Pirates with ex-Bidvest Wits star Monare.
“It's both of them — Monare and Mosele. They give some power and aggression in the midfield. And this is what we need,” the coach said.
“I think when you look at the World Cup qualifiers sometimes our midfield was a bit too light. Because we didn't have Mothobi Mvala there — another guy with the aggression and power.
“It was a bit too light so we have to look for players who give us more power in that midfield, and I think in Mosele and Monare we have two players like that.
“It's unlucky that he's injured, but [Rivaldo] Coetzee is also like that. And therefore Mvala is there again.
“We needed that. We saw that certainly in the game against Ghana — there was something we missed a lot.”
SA lost 1-0 against Ghana in Cape Coast in their final game amid controversial refereeing decisions in November, where a draw would have been enough to see them top Group G and reach the final World Cup qualifying round for Qatar 2022.
Bafana are using their friendlies against Guinea and world champions France as preparation for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting in June.
