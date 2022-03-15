Broos 'had chat' with Mosele, delighted to have Pirates star back in Bafana

Hugo Broos “had a good chat” with Goodman Mosele ahead of the Orlando Pirates midfield star's Bafana Bafana call-up for the Guinea and France games, and now his past transgression is a closed book, the coach said.

Broos said he is delighted to have Mosele, who absconded from a call-up for 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia in October, finally in the Bafana fold as he has been in outstanding form for Pirates.

The coach said he believes the Bucs duo of Mosele and Thabang Monare can bring much-needed “power and aggression” to the Bafana midfield that was clearly lacking in last year's World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Goodman made the mistake in October, but that doesn't mean that because someone made a mistake that you have to forget about them,” Broos said after recalling the classy midfielder to his squad for the friendlies against Guinea in Belgium on March 25 and France in Lille on March 29.

“So we had a good chat a few days ago. And this is finished for me now — the problem is solved.

“And when I see Goodman's performances for Pirates I think he deserves another chance. And the chance is there now in the next games.”