Johannes cautions against United taking battling Bucs lightly

SuperSport United defender Kegan Johannes says they will not underestimate Orlando Pirates who are currently on a three-game winless run in the DStv Premiership when they meet today at the Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).

Kaitano Tembo's side are fresh from winning back-to-back games and have their tails up. Pirates on the other hand have been doing well in the CAF Confederation Cup but have struggled with getting decent form in the domestic league, having not won in three Premiership games in 2022.

Even though things have not been going the way of Pirates, who have slipped to fourth place in the standings, Johannes believes that will mean little when they play under the light later today.

"Playing Pirates, going into that game is going to be a tough one," said Johannes.

'With football, you can't say a team is struggling, they may gain their form from the next match.

"It's always a matter of going there and being consistent in your performance. You don't focus that much on the opponent," he said.

With both teams having played over the weekend and now playing during the week, there's feeling fatigue may set in during the match on both sets of players. Johannes is of the view that the match may be won on the mental side more than the physical aspect.

"It's going to be a mental game," said the 20-year-old Cape Town native. "We're going into the game mentally strong, and going for the three points," he said.

"With the physical aspect, with them playing as many games as they did this season, I think for them too mentally they are going to have to prepare well.

Three points could help seventh-placed SuperSport's bid for a top-eight finish but their aim is to target continental football, according to Johannes.

"I think it's very important for us to finish at least in the top eight this season. SuperSport is a big club, it's a big entity, so for us, we want to play in the CAF competition," said Johannes.

Pirates' Bandile Shandu and Olisah Ndah will have to tread carefully as they have each accumulated three yellow cards, with a further booking tonight ruling either out of the next league match against Sekhukhune United on April 6.