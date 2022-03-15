McCarthy frustrated by AmaZulu's misfiring: 'Even a 15-year-old would score'

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says the misfiring Usuthu have made life difficult for themselves in the Caf Champions League — but he is confident of turning things about against Raja Casablanca at home.

Durban club Usuthu, making their Champions League debut, are set to host Moroccan giants Raja at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday (6pm). Both AmaZulu and Raja will aim to restore impetus to their Champions League quarterfinal ambitions.

This after they were handed defeats — AmaZulu 2-0 against ES Setif in Algeria, and Raja 2-1 against Horoya AC in Guinea — at the weekend.

Though McCarthy’s men gave a lacklustre performance in their defeat in Algiers, the coach felt the referee had made it almost impossible for AmaZulu to get something out of the match.

“I felt the referee could have handled the match differently, he could have handled the match professionally,” McCarthy said. “He was a bit biased in my opinion and allowed with certain fouls for them to play on, but when it came to us he was very quick to give yellow cards. When you are on a yellow card you tend to play a bit nervously and make mistakes but credit to Setif because of the way they started the game.”

Bafana Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer has been frustrated by the poor finishing of his players in front of goals.

“The finishing has been a big problem for us this season, not just in Caf competition but in the domestic league as well. We had chances that any player — even a 15-year-old — would score,” McCarthy said.

“But we seem to miss and when you do that you make life difficult for yourself because in a game as tough as this, when you get an opportunity you put it at the back of the net and the game can change on its head just like that.”