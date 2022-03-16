Former Olympian Mekoa revives career in Motsepe league

Summerfield Dynamos midfielder Deolin Mekoa has opened up on his decision to play his football in the ABC Motsepe League.

The former Maritzburg United and Ajax Cape Town midfielder joined Dynamos in October last year from Bizana Pondo Chiefs after struggling to get a team in the DStv Premiership.

Mekoa, who played for SA in the 2016 Olympics and was once the target of Mamelodi Sundowns, insists he remains motivated to play his football in the third tier. He added that he is pleased of his contribution in helping the club win the Motsepe League KwaZulu-Natal stream.

“I was always motivated. I was at Maritzburg and they sent me on loan to Ajax and I came back to Durban again,” Mekoa explains.

“It was not possible to get a [PSL] team, so I just told myself, let me go to Summerfield. It is just up the road for me from where I stay in Durban.

“And the coach [Clinton Larsen] was also there, so I went there and I spoke to him and he said I must come and join for a few months. I joined them after that and look, we are the KZN Motsepe champions and we are in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup and that’s even more motivating.”

With a Premiership and Olympic experience under his belt, the 28-year-old has vowed to use that and help Dynamos qualify for the GladAfrica Championship during the national playoffs later this year.

“I had a great spell in playing football where I have been, so now it is time I promote this team to the GladAfrica Championship,” he said.

“We got talent and we got the chairman [Collin Naidoo] behind us. My greatest achievement would be to put Chatsworth on the map. Last they had Manning Rangers that played in professional ranks.

“For this team to get promoted, it will be a big achievement for the club and me. The experience from the former players also helps a lot. In the lower league, you must have a lot of U-23 players. So for us as ex-PSL players [including Sandile Zuke, Lucky Nguzana and Samuel Darpoh], we have to motivate the youngsters to perform.”

Dynamos will play Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal.