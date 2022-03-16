Snubs by SuperSport, Chiefs helped Parusnath

Talented Sekhukhune United midfielder Seth Parusnath has opened up about taking his failed moves to SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs on the chin.

Before joining Sekhukhune last September, Parusnath was heavily linked to SuperSport and Chiefs. The 27-year-old trained with Matsatsantsa for a week as they were assessing him, before they later decided against signing him. Rumours were that Chiefs also wanted Parusnath to spend some time on trial before deciding whether they give him a contract or not.

The player’s agency apparently rebuked the idea, believing his stellar 2020/21 season with Golden Arrows was enough to earn him a contract without undergoing assessments.

“Football has its ups and downs, but as a player you’ve to be mentally strong and trust the process. I won’t lie it was disappointing but my agent [Vasili Barbis] made sure I get a team like Sekhukhune at the end and I am happy to be here,’’ Parusnath told Sowetan.

“Obviously it was out in the media that I didn’t go to SuperSport after training with them for some time… things just didn’t work out there for whatever reason. I didn’t go to Chiefs… my agent was dealing with everything and he took the decision that was in my best interest.”

Parusnath was one of the instrumental players for Arrows last season when they finished fourth on the log, their highest ever log position. He missed just two league games, hence it surprised many to see him leave Abafana Bes’thende after his contract wasn’t renewed. Despite leaving unceremoniously, Abafana Bes’thende will always be Parusnath's home.

“Obviously Arrows will always be home…the club will always be my first love. Before leaving I spoke to the chairlady [Mato Madlala] but unfortunately we couldn’t come into agreement,’’ Parusnath said.

“Look, I am still in contact with them. Whenever I go to Durban, I still see the management, so Arrows is my home and hopefully in the future I can go back and repay the faith they showed in me, irrespective of how our relationship ended.”

Parusnath is expected to play a role when Sekhukhune host Maritzburg United in a league match at Ellis Park Stadium today (5.30pm).