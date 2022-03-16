Resident regrets giving cops video of professor's killing
The video, which clearly identifies the homeowner's property, shows Prof Tayob jogging at around 6.30am along Munnik Road in the Sterpark suburb of Polokwane
The owner of the property which has mounted cameras that captured the apparent hit and murder of a Limpopo lecturer regrets sharing the video with police.
The woman, who could not be identified because of safety concerns, said her family has been living in fears since the 22-second clip of the brutal murder of Prof Saber Mohammed Tayob has been making rounds on social media following his murder on Sunday morning...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.