South Africa

Resident regrets giving cops video of professor's killing

The video, which clearly identifies the homeowner's property, shows Prof Tayob jogging at around 6.30am along Munnik Road in the Sterpark suburb of Polokwane

By Joshua Sebola - 16 March 2022 - 07:59

The owner of the property which has mounted cameras that captured the apparent hit and murder of a Limpopo lecturer regrets sharing the video with police.

The woman, who could not be identified because of safety concerns, said her family has been living in fears since the 22-second clip of the brutal murder of Prof Saber Mohammed Tayob has been making rounds on social media following his murder on Sunday morning...

