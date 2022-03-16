On-form Ndlondlo credits Malesela for rejuvenation

Marumo Gallants' midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo wants coach Dan Malesela to take all credit for his excellent form in the DStv Premiership this season.

Ndlondlo has been a cog for Gallants since the arrival of Malesela and he said this is because of the advice the coach gave him.

The 26-year-old has proven to be calm in front of goal, having netted seven goals in his last five matches, and a total of eight goals in the campaign.

“What coach said to me was that I need to believe more in myself. He added a few things that I lacked and also helped me with them,” Ndlondlo told the media after the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw where they were pitted against Limpopo rivals Baroka.

“So, I think it is a good thing that I needed to improve my game. With the confidence and the good run that I have so far, I think it is showing off on the things that I have been adding on that I got help from the coach.”

His outstanding performance also helped Gallants as they are unbeaten in their last six matches.

He also explained how Malesela managed to get it right. “[It is] the philosophy that the coach has brought into the team where we need to believe more in ourselves and also believe that we can face any team [without fear],” he said.

“I think that brought confidence to the guys. We can show our superiors how good we are and we can win against every team that we come across if we want to do it on the day. I think that has been helping us in the games that we have played and won.”

Gallants will look to continue with that good run when they host Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium today at 5pm, but Ndlondlo is serving a suspension after accumulating four yellow cards.

Fixtures

Today: Gallants v Chippa, Peter Mokaba, 5pm; Sekhukhune v Maritzburg, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Pirates v SuperSport, Orlando, 7.30pm

Saturday: Galaxy v SuperSport, Mbombela, 3.30pm; CPT City v Gallants, Cape Town, 5.30pm; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB, 7.30pm

Sunday: Stellenbosch v Royal, Danie Craven, 3.30pm.