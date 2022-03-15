SABC music legends payout came through 'back door'

This claim was brought in a hearing in the Special Tribunal by two retired SABC executives, Bessie Tugwana and Simon Tebele

The controversial decision taken by the SABC operations committee to pay 53 music legends R50,000 each was allegedly brought through the back door at the end of an impromptu meeting called by then COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.



