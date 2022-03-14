Soccer

Al Ahly will qualify for champs league last eight, Pitso insists

'We have the experience, we have been here before'

14 March 2022 - 08:50
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane doesn’t want to read too much into their CAF Champions League group stages struggles, hoping they’ll repeat what they did the previous campaign when they left it late to qualify as group runners-up.

Al Ahly were beaten 1-0 by Mosimane’s former side Mamelodi Sundowns, courtesy of Peter Shalulile’s strike at FNB Stadium over the weekend. The defeat left Al Ahly unmoved in the second spot on four points, six behind leaders Sundowns.

Sudanese outfits Al-Hilal and Al-Merrick are also on four points, sitting on position three and four on Group A’s mini-table. Only goal ration separates Al Ahly, Al-Hilal and Al-Merrick.

Even so, Mosimane has sounded optimistic they’ll advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League. The Al Ahly coach’s optimism seems to have something to do with the fact that even last season, before going all the way to win this cup, they had an indifferent group stages journey where they even lost to Tanzanian side Simba before eventually finishing second behind them.

“All the time, group stages will deceive you. We have the experience of the group stages…look at what happened in the last two, three years [after struggling in group stages, they went on to win the cup’s last two editions]. You can win six out of six and finish top of the group, let’s go to the knockout phase and the semifinals,’’ said Mosimane.

Al-Ahly’s last two group stages games against Al-Merrick and Al-Hilal are in Cairo on Friday and April 1 respectively. 

“We have two games to play. We should stay where we are and to stay where we are, we have to win both our last games. The two games are in Cairo. We have no excuse,’’ noted Mosimane.

Mind-games perhaps? Mosimane sees no reason why Sundowns can’t win the Champions League, saying the pressure is on the 2016 champions.

“Sundowns have the opportunity to win it. It’s been too long. They’ve invested a lot of money on players even more than us. The pressure is on them, they have to win it now,’’ said Mosimane.

“I mean you’ve beaten Al Ahly home and away, so you might as well win it."

