Sundowns will ‘work with police’ to punish fans who delayed Al Ahly bus

Mamelodi Sundowns say they will investigate an incident when the club’s fans allegedly blocked the Al Ahly team bus en route to FNB Stadium on Saturday ahead of their Caf Champions League clash against the SA champions.

The club said it would work with police to identify and punish fans who were involved if the claims, made by Ahly through a statement on their website after their 1-0 defeat at the weekend, prove to be factual.

The Egyptian giants said they registered an official complaint to the match commissioner, alleging Sundowns fans accosted and stopped their team bus near FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Al Ahly SC officials registered an official complaint to the commissioner of our game against Mamelodi Sundowns following the incidents that happened to our delegation on the route to the FNB Stadium, the venue of the match,” the club's statement read.