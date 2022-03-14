Soccer

Pirates almost there after thumping Royal

Commanding win puts Bucs on cusp of Confed Cup last eight

14 March 2022 - 08:39
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates challenges Thabiso Mokenkoane of Royal Leopard during their CAF fixture.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu

Orlando Pirates hardly had to break sweat to thump Eswatini side Royal Leopards 3-0 in the CAF Confederation Cup clash at Orlando Stadium last night.

The win, courtesy of goals from Fortune Makaringe, Kabelo Dlamini and Terrence Dzvukamanja, put Pirates on nine points in Group B, boosting their chances of making it to the knockout phase of the competition.

Pirates reshuffled the XI that were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup in the last 16 by Marumo Gallants last Wednesday. Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Makaringe started in the berths that were occupied by Happy Jele and Zakhele Lepasa in the previous outing.

Having deployed a rare 4-4-2 formation against Gallants, Pirates reverted to their normal 4-5-1 formation with Kwame Peprah, who would be replaced by Dzvukamanja at halftime, spearheading the attack. Dzvukamanja went on to net Pirates' third goal, a brilliant header from a Dlamini corner-kick, in the 70th minute.

On the other hand, Leopards’ notable change from their previous game against Pirates, the first leg of the same competition at Mbombela Stadium two weeks ago that ended 6-2 in favour of the South Africans, was in goal where Ncamiso Dlamini started ahead of Ayanda Msibi, who had started in the heavy defeat.

Leopards looked more structurally organised than in the first leg. Unlike at Mbombela Stadium, where their zonal marking approach proved disastrous, the Swazi side’s centre-backs Linda Mbuli and Mzwandile Mabelesa were a bit compact. Leopards keeper Dlamini was the reason Pirates failed to score in the first stanza, making great saves to deny the likes of Peprah and Makaringe.

The Leopards keeper’s splendid first half would only be vitiated by conceding from a long range three minutes into the second period with Makaringe the scorer. Dlamini misjudged Makaringe’s shot from distance. However, the goal was brilliant and Makaringe deserves all the credit.

Kabelo doubled the Sea Robbers’ advantage with a cool finish four minutes before the hour-mark. Goodman Mosele provided assists for the first and second goals. Leopards surprisingly regressed in the second period.

