Pitso Mosimane: ‘Sundowns must leave me alone. I’ve moved on’

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has hit back at his former team Mamelodi Sundowns for "playing dirty”.

The two teams went head-to-head in the Caf Champions League on Saturday, with Sundowns emerging the 1-0 winners.

Mosimane accused Sundowns of deploying “dirty tactics” and pleaded for the team to “let go” of him.

“It is quite sad, such a big team but they are playing dirty,” Mosimane said during a post-match press conference.

“I am strong in football, I have been alone. I have played for this team and you cannot break my system. In football, I am strong and I am powerful in my own capacity.”