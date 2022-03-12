Kennedy Mweene says Sundowns must take advantage of ‘home’ conditions against Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has called on his teammates to take full advantage of “home” conditions at FNB Stadium against Al Ahly in their crunch Caf Champions League group stages clash on Saturday afternoon.

Since the start of the group stages, the Brazilians have been forced to play their home matches away from the Loftus and Lucas Moripe Stadiums in Hatfield and Atteridgeville respectively.

Last month, Sundowns beat Al-Hilal Omdurman 1-0 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg after Loftus and Lucas Moripe failed to meet new standards set out by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

FNB is the home of Sundowns’ domestic rivals Kaizer Chiefs but Mweene said their focus is not on where the match is going to be played but on ensuring they get a positive result.

“Our first game was also played away, we played against Al-Hilal in Rustenburg and there’s nothing that we can do but go and play at the FNB Stadium,” said the 37-year-old Mweene.

“At the end of the day we are playing at home and we are used to playing at FNB. I think it’s about the country at the moment and not about the Premier Soccer League (PSL). We are OK with it and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

Sundowns stunned the Red Devils 1-0 in the away leg in Cairo last weekend to maintain their place on top of Group A with seven points from three matches and victory will almost certainly guarantee them passage to the next round.