Soccer

Thrill-a-minute expected at FNB as Ahly seek revenge

Mngqithi says Downs are ready to repel Egyptian giants

11 March 2022 - 07:08
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Percy Tau of Al Ahly attempts to control possession during the CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns held at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 26 February.
Percy Tau of Al Ahly attempts to control possession during the CAF Champions League match between Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns held at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on 26 February.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

The CAF Champions League group A match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3pm) has the potential to determine who'll finish as pool leaders between the two giants.

However, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has emphasised they're not prioritising finishing as group winners, but qualifying for the knockout phase is what's more important for them irrespective of how they do it. 

"Our focus is always streamlined into first qualifying for the quarterfinals, then to top the group if needs be. It's not always the important thing to top the group. What's important in the group stages is to make sure that you qualify for the quarterfinals,'' Mngqithi said in a media conference at the club's base in Chloorkop yesterday.

Sundowns are currently at the summit of Group A with seven points, three ahead of Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly, who're second because they're boosted by a superior goal ratio but level on points with third-placed Al-Merrikh of Sudan. Another Sudanese side, Al-Hilal, are bottom with just one point.

Mngqithi expects Mosimane's charges to aim for revenge as Sundowns beat them 1-0 in their backyard in the first leg two weeks ago. It was the first time the Brazilians score and beat the Red Devils in Cairo.

Thapelo Morena struck the historic goal. The Sundowns trainer is adamant the game will be thrilling. "Considering that they lost the first leg against us in their home ground, obviously they'll come aiming for vengeance.

"It's a match I think will be enjoyable because I believe when two big clubs are playing with a mentality to try to win the match not just to play for a draw or to play to consolidate their place, it becomes a very interesting match,'' Mngqithi explained.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, who produced a few superb saves to ensure Sundowns win in Cairo, has paid homage to the club's keeper coach Wendell Robinson for helping him to remain a top shot-stopper even at 37. Mweene has stepped up to the plate in No.1 Denis Onyango's absence in recent games. Onyango is battling with an Achille injury.

"It all goes back to training, the kind of training we do with coach Wendell is fantastic. I’m not that old, so I think one just has to look after themselves,'' Mweene said.

Malesela praises gallant effort after Marumo dump Pirates out of the cup

Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela has hailed his players for the brilliant effort they put in in knocking out Orlando Pirates 5-4 on penalties in ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Sundowns sweat over playmaker Erwin Saavedra for crunch Al Ahly clash

Mamelodi Sundowns' Bolivian playmaker Erwin Saavedra remains a doubtful starter for their crunch Caf Champions League Group A clash against Al Ahly ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Swallows' under-fire coach Dylan Kerr lashes out at coaches gunning for his job

Under-fire Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr has lashed out at "disrespectful" football coaches who he alleges are after his job and players’ agents who ...
Sport
23 hours ago

'Little joy left at Birds after exits of Mere and Matlaba'

Swallows captain Lebohang Mokoena has revealed that the departures of Thabo Matlaba and Vuyo Mere left a big hole in the squad as they try to save ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
Mlambo battles questions on sexual harassment, Ramaphosa bias in chief justice ...