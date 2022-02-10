Onyango banks on young brigade to claim second star

Mamelodi Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango, who’s the last man standing of the starting line-up that clinched the CAF Champions League over two legs in 2016, has opened about the role senior players play to make newbies understand the significance of this competition.

Sundowns clinched the Champions League by beating Egyptian giants Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the final. The first leg in Tshwane ended 3-0 before Zamalek won 1-0 in Egypt.

The Brazilians face Al-Hilal of Sudan in what will be their first game of this year’s group stages at Royal Bafokeng Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

“Of course in the XI that played in Egypt the second leg of the final in 2016, I am the last man standing [he’s also the last man standing of the XI of the home leg]. But again, there are other players who were part of the team. Kennedy [Mweene], [Themba] Zwane and Villa [Sibusiso Vilakazi] were also around,’’ said Onyango during a media conference at Sundowns’ base in Chloorkop yesterday.

“We always help the new and younger guys to understand the magnitude of the Champions League. It also helps that the players we’re helping are eager to make an impact. They want to win the Champions League for Sundowns.’’

The 36-year-old shot-stopper is determined to add a second Champions League medal, hoping his younger teammates can aid him realise this dream.

“It’s all about encouraging them. Of course I’d also like to win the second star but I can’t do it alone, I need to speak to the younger ones, so that they help me get the second Champions League. It’s very important for us as senior players to support the new players in the team,’’ said Onyango.

Onyango missed Downs’ last two games against Richards Bay and Chippa United due to an Achilles injury. Mweene stepped up to the plate in Onyango’s absence, keeping clean sheets in both games. The Ugandan hinted he may be fit to face Al-Hilal, though the final decision rests with the coaches and the medics at the club.

“I am trying to get back to the squad. All I need to do is to support Kennedy and wait for my opportunity. We still have a few days to go…the technical team and the medical team will decide how I feel and who’s going to play,’’ noted the Sundowns keeper.