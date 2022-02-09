Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi expecting tough aerial battle from Al Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is expecting a tough aerial battle from Al Hilal Omdurman during their Champions League group stages match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Friday.

Looking ahead of the start of the group stages in a match they have been forced to play in Rustenburg due to the ineligibility of Loftus, Lucas Moripe Stadium and Tuks Stadium, Mngqithi said they must guard against set pieces.

“Set pieces are always the order of the day against a team like Al Hilal,” he said, adding they have done extensive analysis on their tricky visitors from Sudan.

“We have done a very intensive study on Al Hilal. We have watched a lot of their matches against Al-Merrikh and even gone back to the matches we played against them in Sudan and here in SA last season.

“Their team has not changed that much. We know we are playing against a team that is very robust and aerially very strong with tall centre backs, tall midfielders and a tall number 10.