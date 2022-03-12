Ramaphosa heads to North West imbizo with eyes and ears wide open

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet North West residents on Saturday as part of a post state of the nation address presidential imbizo, his office said on Friday.

During his visit to the Ngaka Modiri Molema district in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa is expected to oversee the implementation of the district development model, which integrates planning and budgeting across all three spheres of government.

The presidency said: “The visit to the North West will also update citizens on progress in governance in the province since the national sphere has intervened under section 100 of the constitution.”

The president, who will be accompanied by North West premier Bushy Maape, his ministers, MECs and mayors, will begin his day at the Mafikeng Digital Innovation Hub, then meet locals at Mmabatho stadium. He will also meet traditional leaders.