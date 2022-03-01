Baroka goalkeeper Chipezeze calls for change in mentality

Elvis Chipezeze has urged his Baroka teammates to give 110% in their remaining matches to turn things around in the relegation zone.

Baroka find themselves at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table and are favorites for automatic relegation with 10 matches remaining.

However, Chipezeze remains optimistic they can still turn things around should they change their attitude in the remaining matches. “If every player gives 110%, then chances of us winning the game are always high. Now it’s all about points, it is not about doing motivational speeches,” Chipezeze told Sowetan yesterday.

“The reality is we need points and to do that we have to work very hard as a team and try to make sure that we get maximum points.”

Bakgaga will meet Limpopo rivals Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm), desperate for three points to move away from the bottom.

They will come to this fixture on the back of a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs and the goalkeeper said they are still hurting from that loss. “With the situation, we are now all about fighting because we are approaching this game coming from a defeat against Chiefs,” he said.

“We just have to go out there and fight so that we can collect the maximum points. Where we are right now, it’s not nice. We just have to go out there and fight.

“In football, pressure is always there whether you are on top of the log or bottom. So we can’t dwell much on that. What we have to do as Baroka is we just go out there and make sure that we give 110 % in everything we are going to do so we can come up on top.

“We need to keep our goal of staying in the league and the rest will follow. In every game we need to come up with the right mentality to win the match.

“I believe we can turn it around if we can do that and bring 110%. Derby is a motivation in itself, we just need to have the right mentality and whatever we do, we do it positively.”