Soccer

Baroka goalkeeper Chipezeze calls for change in mentality

If we give 110% we can escape relegation, says Chipezeze

01 March 2022 - 09:46
Neville Khoza Journalist
Elvis Chipezeze of Baroka.
Elvis Chipezeze of Baroka.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Elvis Chipezeze has urged his Baroka teammates to give 110% in their remaining matches to turn things around in the relegation zone.

Baroka find themselves at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table and are favorites for automatic relegation with 10 matches remaining.

However, Chipezeze remains optimistic they can still turn things around should they change their attitude in the remaining matches. “If every player gives 110%, then chances of us winning the game are always high. Now it’s all about points, it is not about doing motivational speeches,” Chipezeze told Sowetan yesterday.

“The reality is we need points and to do that we have to work very hard as a team and try to make sure that we get maximum points.”

Bakgaga will meet Limpopo rivals Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm), desperate for three points to move away from the bottom.

They will come to this fixture on the back of a disappointing 0-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs and the goalkeeper said they are still hurting from that loss. “With the situation, we are now all about fighting because we are approaching this game coming from a defeat against Chiefs,” he said.

“We just have to go out there and fight so that we can collect the maximum points. Where we are right now, it’s not nice. We just have to go out there and fight.

“In football, pressure is always there whether you are on top of the log or bottom. So we can’t dwell much on that. What we have to do as Baroka is we just go out there and make sure that we give 110 % in everything we are going to do so we can come up on top.

“We need to keep our goal of staying in the league and the rest will follow. In every game we need to come up with the right mentality to win the match.

“I believe we can turn it around if we can do that and bring 110%. Derby is a motivation in itself, we just need to have the right mentality and whatever we do, we do it positively.”

Pirates out to keep momentum from Confed run

Orlando Pirates are eager to build on their 6-2 CAF Confederation Cup victory over Swazi side Royal Leopard when they host Cape Town City in a league ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Angry Broos fingers PSL over poor relations

Lack of cooperation between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and fellow mentors in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) seems to be far from over.
Sport
1 hour ago

Mngqithi reveals Sundowns’ plan that sank Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns worked hard to shut down dangerous overlapping left-back Ali Maâloul and pressed Al Ahly high to notch a famous first win in Cairo ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Benni targets four more points to be home and dry

With an excellent home record in the CAF Champions League group stages, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is targeting four points in the remaining two ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...