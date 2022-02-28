Soccer

Benni targets four more points to be home and dry

Usuthu have won both of their group matches at home

28 February 2022 - 10:32
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mohamed Khoutir-Ziti of ES Setif looking to tackle Makhehleni Makhaula of AmaZulu during the CAF Champions League match between AmaZulu FC and ES Setif at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Steve Haag

With an excellent home record in the CAF Champions League group stages, AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is targeting four points in the remaining two matches away against ES Setif and Horoya.

Usuthu have won both their two matches at home against Setif and Horoya, with Raja Casablanca still to visit them on March 18, and McCarthy said they were capable of getting four points on the road.

The two wins saw Usuthu move to second on Group B with six points, three behind Raja.

“To finish second or win the group, we need to win at least two or try and win one and draw away from home, and make sure you win all your home games” McCarthy explained.

“Raja Casablanca still have to come here and I think we are more than capable of beating them, if we are more clinical.

“What is important is the next two matches away against ES Setif  [March 11] and Horoya [April 1]. We can go there to get a win from one of these teams and make sure if we lose, we don’t lose by a lot and get a draw.

“We can get four points away from home but we need to be more clinical in front of goals. We are looking to get a double over them.”

McCarthy is also pleased with the performance his side showed in the group stages and said that to get six points was a huge achievement.

“To have three matches and six points in the group, no-one thought we would be here, so yeah, proud of the boys and the performance, and proud of the way they applied themselves,” he said.

“I can’t credit them enough, but it’s a special win for the club. It is tough when you go away from home because of the conditions you are up against."

