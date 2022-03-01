Angry Broos fingers PSL over poor relations

Lack of cooperation between Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and fellow mentors in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) seems to be far from over.

This comes after Broos, revealed in an exclusive interview with Sowetan, that there’s never been any sort of communication between him and the PSL coaches since he vowed to improve relations with them late last year. The Belgian has blamed the league for all this mishmash.

“The problem is the league, again. In August last year I tried to have a meeting with coaches but it wasn’t successful. Now I wrote a letter after December, I followed the procedures, we sent it to the league to send it to the clubs and they didn’t,’’ Broos explained.

“They didn’t. There was a confirmation period... January 16, but I received no answer. We extended that confirmation period to January 26 and again there was no answer from any coach. I was very angry.’’

The candid Bafana tactician was made aware that the PSL eventually sent the letter to the coaches on January 28. Broos is prepared to engage with the league to iron out this impasse.

“I heard the league only sent the letter to coaches on January 28, nearly one month later. I can’t blame the coaches because they didn’t see the letter from the league, this is unbelievable, so I cancelled the meetings,’’ noted Broos.

"And then on February 3, I received a letter from the league with the coaches who want to come. Now I will try to have a meeting with the league because we have to discuss all these things. This is not normal.’’

Broos has previously been embroiled in a war of words with the coaches of the so-called big three – Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Broos accused Sundowns of complicating his selection when they initially booked striker Thabiso Kutumela to go for a Covid-19 jab during the Fifa break.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena hit back at Broos by saying it was difficult to communicate with the national team’s medical panel back in October. Mokwena’s Pirates counterpart Mandla Ncikazi also bemoaned poor communication between Broos and clubs after the Buccaneers striker Tshegofatso Mabasa was substituted in the 35th minute of Bafana’s World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia also in October.

Ncikazi felt had Broos communicated with Pirates coaches, he would have known how to use Mabasa. Broos rubbed Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter the wrong way when he emphasised Njabulo Ngcobo’s best position was centre-back, weeks after Baxter had insisted on playing him as a holding midfielder.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala wasn’t reached for comment. Broos also confirmed Bafana will play Guinea on March 25 before facing France four days later.

Both these friendlies will be played in France.