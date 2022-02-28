Right attitude finally earns Bibo his Birds debut

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr has opened up about what helped midfielder Thandani “Bibo” Ntshumayelo to finally play his first game for the club.

Having been struggling to break into the playing squad since joining in July last year, Ntshumayelo eventually made his Swallows debut when he was introduced for Sphesihle Mbhele in the 54th minute when they beat Sekhukhune United 1-0 at Ellis Park at the weekend.

Mwape Musonda netted the game’s solitary goal. Kerr revealed that not being scared to ask why he wasn’t playing helped Bibo, adding the 31-year-old’s attitude was also commendable. The win over Sekhukhune ended Swallows’ six-game winless streak in the league.

“I wasn’t scared to play him [Bibo]. His attitude and the way he’s been played a role in me playing him. I often say to the players ‘you’re not playing come and see me and I will tell you why’ and Bibo comes every day and says ‘coach I am not in the squad’. He does that every single day,’’ Kerr explained.

Kerr strongly believes Ntshumayelo is capable of making the central midfield position his own at Swallows. The Birds coach also divulged his assistant Fani Madida favoured Grant Margeman to replace Mbhele instead of Bibo.

“He [Ntshumayelo] didn’t look rusty. His fitness level isn’t the same as everybody else’s but now he’s got that chance to come back and make that position his own. He’s been through a lot of personal problems and Swallows brought him back, giving him the opportunity. He’s been great in the dressing room; he’s been great on the training field,’’ stated Kerr.

“Fani may have said Grant may be the better option but what I have seen from Bibo in training [made him to play the former Orlando Pirates star]. He’s hungry, he’s keen and he showed that today. When he’s on the ball, he’s clever. He did his job which he was asked to do.’’