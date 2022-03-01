Pirates out to keep momentum from Confed run

Orlando Pirates are eager to build on their 6-2 CAF Confederation Cup victory over Swazi side Royal Leopard when they host Cape Town City in a league fixture at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (5.30pm).

Despite leaking two goals in a space of two minutes to be 2-0 down inside the first 10 minutes, Pirates managed to turn the tables and thumped Leopard in their third Confed Cup Group B tie at Mbombela Stadium.

Mzwandile Mabelesela put Leopards in front as early as the sixth minute before Thabiso Mokenkoane doubled their advantage two minutes later. Machawe Dlamini’s own-goal saw Pirates pull one back, before avalanche of goals from Bandile Shandu, Kwame Peprah, Happy Jele, Kabelo Dlamini and Terrence Dzvukamanja ensured Pirates claim maximum points.

Pirates coach Mandla Ncikazi described the early scare as the worst start he’s ever experienced in his career. The Sea Robbers trainer felt they were complacent at the start of the game. Pirates top Group B with six points. Ncikazi was quick to underline the importance of swiftly shifting focus to their upcoming fixtures, starting against City.

“The worst start I have ever faced in football. We took things for granted and he had warned our team against that. We had to fight back. What was more pleasing is that we managed to come back. Going forward we must know that what looks obvious becomes difficult,’’ said Ncikazi

“We are playing again on Wednesday (tomorrow), tough match against Cape Town City and we’re playing Chiefs at the weekend and there’s a Nedbank Cup game on the 9th of March [versus Marumo Gallants]. So the schedule is just an uphill battle.”

Ncikazi also reserved special praise for utility right-back Bandile Shandu, who now boasts four goals in this year’s Confed Cup.

“Shandu has been doing well for a player who’s playing at a position that he plays in. He’s in a good space. I just hope he continues scoring. We are proud of him.’’

Meanwhile, City coach Eric Tinkler has indicated his troops are high in spirit ahead of the Bucs tie.

“Everybody is highly motivated to go to Pirates and try to collect some valuable points at this stage of the season,’’ noted Tinkler.