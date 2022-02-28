How Sundowns outsmarted Pitso’s Al Ahly in Cairo

After securing their first victory in Cairo over Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has opened up on where they outsmarted coach Pitso Mosimane this time.

Sundowns beat Ahly 1-0 in Egypt for the first time in six attempts with a late goal from Thapelo Morena on Saturday night and registered their first win over Mosimane since he left the club.

“To be honest, even last year we believed we got a team that could win,” Mngqithi explained to reporters after the game.

“Al Ahly have played a lot of matches, that’s why we had to drag the game a little bit to make sure that they don’t get an early goal.

“We knew that as the game progressed, they might tire. In the latter stages of the first half we could have punished them, and late in the second stanza, that’s where we punished them.

“We anticipated what they might bring and we were confident that with the team we have, we had capacity because we are still unhappy about what happened last year because we believed we deserved to win.”

The 50-year-old added that their game plan was also to try minimise the Red Devils' attacks and they did that perfectly.

“Our plan was always to defend from zone two so that we minimise space behind our defence and close the pockets in the half-spaces because we know when they brought [on] Hussein El Shahat and Mohamed Kafsha that they are going to use spaces in those pockets,” he said.

“So we had to make sure we dropped a little bit but put a lot of pressure on the ball, which I think we did very well. There were a few scary moments but I think the game plan worked.”

Sundowns are now in control of Group A with seven points from three matches and will look to extend the lead when they host the Egyptian giants on March 11.

“We are very excited to have won in Cairo but one must also say it is a win for coach Pitso because he laid the foundation of this club. He has put his foot forward and always says this team still plays his football. If Ahly loses, it means he has still won again.”