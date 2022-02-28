Royal overcome SuperSport to leap into second spot

Royal AM marched into second place in the DStv Premiership after they defeated SuperSport United on Sunday at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

An interesting feature of the game was the contrasting weather conditions in both halves; warm and sunny in the first half and then heavy rain in the second half.

The match began frantically with both sides playing on the front foot. The game's first opportunity fell to SuperSport when forward Iqraam Rayners decided to take a shot from outside the box. The strike troubled Patrick Nyame as it almost snuck through his hands but he managed to recover and gather the ball.

A few minutes later the opening goal was scored by Royal striker Mxolosi Macuphu who volleyed the ball into the net from a Mzukile Mkhize cross. At the opposite end there was a penalty awarded to SuperSport after Samuel Manganyi bundled Thamsanqa Gabuza over. The charismatic striker stepped aside and gave the responsibility of taking the penalty to midfielder Jamie Webber, but Nyame saved brilliantly.

Nyame then produced a man-of-the-match performance, keeping SuperSport at bay with critical saves when they were chasing the game. His most impressive moment besides the penalty save was when he forced Rayners into an error. The SuperSport winger was one-on-one with Nyame but he pulled his attempt wide after the goalkeeper covered his angles.

SuperSport kept probing in the second half and they thought they found the equaliser when Gampani Lungu put the ball in the back of the net but the goal was judged to be offside. In search of a goal to draw level, Matsatsantsa gave a debut to Aubrey Ngoma. The former Cape Town City winger had a chance to get them back in the game when he had two chances at goal. The first was when he was set up by Gabuza inside the box but his shot was saved by Nyame. His diving header effort from a Rayners lob then went wide.

Royal were awarded a penalty after Guily Manziba fouled Mkhize in the box with about 15 minutes to go. Bafana Bafana international Victor Letsoalo converted from the spot for his 11th goal, which will have brought a smile to the face of national coach Hugo Broos, who was watching from the stands.