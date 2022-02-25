NPA pushes for dismissal of 'inconsistent' Gupta company appeal

The NDPP will be arguing in the Free State High Court on Friday that representatives of Islandsite Investment, a Gupta company registered in SA, have made “inconsistent and contradictory positions” in the case

The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) is set to fight an appeal by a Gupta company in which it seeks to be granted legal standing to oppose the restraining of its assets worth more than R20m.



The NDPP will be arguing in the Free State High Court on Friday that representatives of Islandsite Investment, a Gupta company registered in SA, have made “inconsistent and contradictory positions” in the case...