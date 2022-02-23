Black Leopards determined to turn the corner at All Stars' expense

Having sunk to the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship, Black Leopards will hope to turn the corner when they play Cape Town All Stars today at the Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm).

In 18 games played, Lidoda Duvha have won only three matches, drawn five and lost 10. They resumed their league campaign with a 0-2 defeat to Pretoria Callies last weekend.

Leopards mentor Joel Masutha has lamented their lacklustre nature in front of goal. "In this league, there are no easy games, and truly speaking we were our own worst enemies against Callies, we created chances but we didn't score," said Masutha.

"Also, when you look at the team, so far we have only scored nine goals in 18 games. It shows where the problem lies, so we have to work on that and convert our chances."

With the team being last in the league, Masutha along with all associated with the club are aware of the danger they find themselves in. They are keen on starting to make the march up the table with a result against Cape Town All Stars. "Everyone is concerned, you can't be happy, you can't feel comfortable sitting in position 16," Masutha said.

"As big as we are, we also need to stand up and start picking up points. No-one wishes to be there, we put ourselves there. It's only we that can take ourselves out of that situation. I believe we have a good enough squad to do that.

"I think we just have to start to collect points as from tomorrow [today]. I'm quite sure that we are going to finish in a respectable position, this is just a temporary setback. We will turn the corner, and once we turn the corner, no-one is going to touch us."