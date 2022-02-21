Arming yourself with basic finance education can change your life

Money is often viewed as a sensitive, challenging and even intimidating topic.

Although some financial terms may seem a bit too complicated, understanding how they work and impact your personal money journey can change your life.

Empowering yourself financially is crucial for the improvement of your personal finances, as well as the achievement of both your short and long-term goals.

Experts Mapalo Makhu and Lumka Khaile shed light on financial concepts and fundamentals of money management that will help you revamp your finances.

Firstly, understand your money story

The manner in which we view and spend money is linked to the financial behaviour we witnessed while growing up.

“Our parents or caregivers have influenced our personal relationship with money, whether for the good or bad,” says money coach Lumka Khaile.

“This is your money story, one which you are still writing today as an adult.”

Khaile’s holistic approach to personal finances focuses on the individual, their beliefs, emotions and relationship with money.

“When you have acknowledged your triggers and habits around money, the next step is to take action by creating healthy money behaviours and to remain consistent,” she says.