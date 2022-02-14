Vasco leave it late to claim title

Miche Minnies netted a brace to help Vasco da Gama from the Western Cape win the Sasol League National Championship after a hard-fought 4-3 victory over City Lads from the Eastern Cape at King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday.

With the match seemingly headed for penalties, Minnies became the hero as she scored late on to help her side to win the tournament in Durban.

Both teams had already qualified for the Hollywoodbets Super League set to take place next month by progressing to the final.

Vasco also walked away with R200,000 prize money for winning the tournament, while City Lads pocketed R100,000 for finishing as runners-up.

Lindelani Ladies from KwaZulu-Natal finished third and walked away with R60,000.

Vasco started the better of the two and raced to a 2-0 lead with early goals from Astria Boks and Minnies as they capitalised on poor defending from City Lads.

City Lads struggled to get going earlier on as the Western Cape side continued with its dominance.

The Eastern Cape side slowly grew into the game and created chances of their own. Their efforts were rewarded when Tarran January pulled one back midway through the first half.

As City Lads pushed for an equaliser, Roxanne Barker restored Vasco's two-goal cushion with a shot that deflected off a City Lad defender on the stroke of halftime to make it 3-1.

The Eastern Cape side came back in the second half with more energy and created chances but failed to convert them as Vasco opted to sit back and protect their two-goal lead earlier on.

Their pressure finally paid off as Nosipiwo Bottoman reduced the lead 15 minutes from time to make it 3-2 from a set-piece.

With momentum on their side after the goal, City Lads pushed for the equaliser as Vasco started to tire.

Nandipha Booi drew City Lads level with four minutes remaining before Minnies netted the winning goal.