Galaxy coach wants win over Chiefs quickly forgotten as Swallows loom
TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is pleased with how his squad has progressed and responded to his way of doing things in the four months he has been in charge of the struggling Mpumalanga club.
Ramovic got a first taste of his first big win in SA football in the 13 matches he has overseen in all competitions as Galaxy knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday with a 1-0 win at FNB Stadium.
Augustine Kwem's second-half strike compounded the misery for Chiefs and Stuart Baxter as the defeat in the last 32 round meant Amakhosi’s trophyless run will be extended to a seventh successive season.
“I have also to congratulate the opponent Chiefs who played well and were a really tough team but in the end I am happy that we won,” said the 42-year-old former Wolfsburg goalkeeper.
“We worked on our weaknesses in a couple of friendly matches [before the Chiefs match] where we also played well.
“The cup was a good test for us but of course we have to continue in the next game against Swallows which will be another difficult game and I just hope that we will continue to show our strengths and just keep going.
“We have to improve even more. We started the game well and kept the ball well but when the opponent started to press us we did not keep our ball well.”
Galaxy may have advanced to the next round of the R6m cup but they remain rooted at the bottom of the DStv Premiership campaign and Ramovic has another 13 assignments to improve the team's standing.
He was quick to remind his squad that the win over Chiefs will count for nothing if they come unstuck against Dylan Kerr’s Swallows in Dobsonville on Saturday.
“It is nice we have won but it is the past now. If we don't win our next game then we are still in trouble.
“We just have to continue because we have a tough time in front of us. We have 13 games in front of us and we are at the bottom,” said Ramovic.
The Galaxy stars will be motivated by their cup win over Chiefs and use it as a stepping stone to rescue the team’s lucrative Premiership status but Ramovic said motivation alone will not see them over the line.
“If you don't train hard, if you don't work on your weaknesses every day, if you don't start to understand the technical ability of the game, if you just come with motivation your team will not go far.
“Motivation is part of it but I think the most important thing is the discipline. We have to improve every day to be better than we were yesterday.”
Ramovic has a record of seven defeats, three wins and two draws in the 12 league matches since he replaced Owen da Gama five matches into the season where Galaxy failed to win a match and were bottom of the standings.
The European started slowly with three consecutive defeats and while he has since somewhat arrested the slide, Galaxy are still bottom of the standings with 13 points from 17 matches.
“We are on the right path but we have a huge gap and we have to keep improving, to keep the ball better, not rush things.
“We also still need to improve our technical abilities but I am happy with progress. We look much better and we keep the ball better but we have to show it every day.”
