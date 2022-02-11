Soccer

Vasco da Gama to face City Lads in Sasol League National Championship final

By Neville Khoza - 11 February 2022 - 18:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Action galore during the 2021 SASOL League match between City Lads and Royal Wizards in this file picture. City Lads will meet Vasco da Gama in the final of the competition on Sunday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Vasco da Gama will play City Lads in the Sasol League National Championship final on Sunday at King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban.

The Western Cape side beat Croesus Ladies from Johannesburg 4-3 in the second semifinal on Friday on penalties after the match finished 1-1.

By progressing to the final, both Vasco da Gama and City Lads from Eastern Cape have also qualified for the Hollywoodbets Super League.

The added incentive is that a winner of the final will walk away with R200 000 cash while the runners-up will take home R100 000.

It was a deserved victory for Vasco da Gama as they showed the hunger to win throughout the match.

They opened the scoring match 12 minutes into the game through Miche Minnies before Croesus drew level before the half-hour mark through Lerato Makhanya’s pot kick.

Both could not be separated after regulation time and penalties were needed to decide the semifinal.

Meanwhile earlier today, City Lads beat Lindelani Ladies from KwaZulu-Natal 3-2 in the first semifinal to set up a final match against Vasco da Gama.

Nandipha Booi opened the scoring for City Lads four-six minutes before the interval to give her side a 1-0 lead and completed a brace 10 minutes in the second half from a spot-kick to take her tally in this tournament to three goals.

Nomfudo Xulu pulled one back for Lindelani Ladies midway through the second half after putting City Lads under siege before Zethembiso Vilakazi equalised towards the end.

With a semifinal looking like it was heading to extra time, Booi completed her hattrick in the last kick of the match to help City Lads to a 3-2 win in a thrilling encounter and book them a place in the Super League next season.

Lads hit Wizards for a dozen as women's championships start

City Lads Ladies of Eastern Cape put Royal Wizards from Northern Cape to the sword as they thumped them 12-3 on the first day of the Sasol League ...
Sport
3 days ago

Safa president Danny Jordaan urges PSL teams to form women's sides

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan is urging Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to adjust and form women’s teams to conform with ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Related articles

